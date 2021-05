Evanescence Talks New Album, Success Of 'Bring Me To Life'

Evanescence made quite the first impression back in 2004 by winning Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.

Ten years after the release of their latest project, lead singer Amy Lee and her band members are back with a new album 'The Bitter Truth' and tell ET Canada how their new material came to be.

Plus, they look back on the massive success of their anthem "Bring Me To Life".