Ted Nugent Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Saying It’s ‘Not a Real Pandemic’

Over the past year year, Nugent has been vocal about his stance on the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's said he believes many medical examiners have attributed a person's death to COVID-19 when they died of other causes, .

Meaning it's "not a real pandemic" in his opinion.

But in a Facebook Live video posted on April 19, the musician revealed that he's tested positive for the virus.

I have had flu symptoms for the last ten days.

I thought I was dying.

Just a clusterf---.

I was tested positive today.

I got the Chinese s---.

I’ve got a stuffed up head, body aches, Ted Nugent, via Facebook Live.

My God, what a pain in the a--.

I literally could hardly crawl out of bed the last few days… So I was officially tested positive for COVID-19 today, Ted Nugent, via Facebook Live.

Nugent is currently quarantining but has no plans to get vaccinated because he doesn't think it's safe.

Nobody knows what’s in it.

If you can’t even honestly answer our questions of exactly what’s in it and why are you testing it on human beings and forcing it on people in such a short period of time?, Ted Nugent, via Facebook Live