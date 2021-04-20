Expert Advice for Working Out After You’ve Had COVID-19

Expert Advise for Working Out After You’ve Had COVID-19.
For those who have recently recovered from COVID-19, it’s understandable to feel anxious to return to normal.
If that pre-infection routine includes exercise, it’s crucial to stay smart and resist pushing yourself too hard.
Here is some expert advice to consider before you start exercising again.
1.
Wait for your symptoms to completely resolve before starting light.
Exercise can worsen or prolong symptoms. .
2.
If you’re asymptomatic, rest at least 10 days.
You could end up having a delayed reaction to the virus.
3.
When starting slow, focus on low-impact exercises and body weight strength training.
4.
Watch out for troubling symptoms when resuming high-intensity exercises.
This includes chest pain, disproportionally high heart rate, loss of vision, passing out or fever.
5.
Resit the urge to compare your progress to others who are recovering.
Remember, COVID-19 affects everyone differently.