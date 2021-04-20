200,000 Russian Sputnik V vaccines arrive in Bolivia

According to the ministry, as many as 333,137 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The second batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Bolivia.

The second batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has arrived in Bolivia.

According to the ministry, as many as 333,137 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Along Sputnik V, Bolivia is using China’s Sinopharm vaccines it received under the COVAX program.

The country’s President Luis Arce said in December 2020 that Bolivia had signed a contract for the Russian Sputnik vaccine.

The country received the first batch in January.

The video shows the moment when two hundred thousand Sputnik V vaccines arrived in Bolivia.

You can also see the ambassador of the Russian Federation Mikhail Nikolaevich Ledenev and the President of Bolivia Luis Arce Catacora giving the speech at the delivery.