Legendary Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech asks for calm from fans amid tensions ahead of a Premier League match with Brighton Hove Albion on Tuesday (April 20) as the impending European Super League propo

Legendary Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech asks for calm from fans amid tensions ahead of a Premier League match with Brighton Hove Albion on Tuesday (April 20) as the impending European Super League proposal is being routinely jeered.

The powerfully negative reaction prompted many clubs, including Chelsea, to withdraw from the league.