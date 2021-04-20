'Summer House' star Carl Radke on dealing with heartbreak and getting sober

Carl Radke has going through many ups and downs during his five seasons on "Summer House." Gibson Johns inteviews the Bravo veteran about his rollercoaster of a journey, his struggle to deal with the heartbreaking death of his brother, embracing sobriety and feeling the support not only from his "Summer House" co-stars but also from the greater Bravo community.

They also look back at his time on "Summer House," reflect on how far the show has some and break down this season's most dramatic moments ahead of the reunion.