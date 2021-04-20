Rental car shortage in large cities, including Las Vegas

There's a rental car shortage these days.
Long lines at the Rent-A-Car Center at McCarran Airport.
And when you do finally get a car it will cost you!
There's a rental car shortage these days.
Long lines at the Rent-A-Car Center at McCarran Airport.
And when you do finally get a car it will cost you!
Lately, there have been long lines at the Rent-A-Car Center at McCarran Airport. And when you do finally get a car, it will cost..
If you are planning to rent a car this summer, you will need to plan ahead. Many car rental companies got rid of cars during the..