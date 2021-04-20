Crowds React To Derek Chauvin Verdict In Minneapolis

Crowds at George Floyd Square and the Hennepin County Government Center reacted to the verdict of Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of all counts in the murder of George Floyd.
WCCO 4 News - April 20, 2021
Crowds at George Floyd Square and the Hennepin County Government Center reacted to the verdict of Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of all counts in the murder of George Floyd.
WCCO 4 News - April 20, 2021
New York: Demonstrators rally after former police officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murder in death of George Floyd
Community activist Brother Jeff says former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict in the murder of George Floyd..