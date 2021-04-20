CM is yet to take any decision on lockdown: Karnataka Home Minister

As coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, Karnataka government on April 20 announced night curfew in the state.
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai informed that Ex-CM Kumaraswamy is in favour of implementing lockdown but the Chief Minister is yet to take any decision.
Basavaraja Bommai said, "Ex-CM Kumaraswamy and Governor have said that there should be a lockdown.
Chief Minister is yet to take any decision on lockdown.
Chief Secretary has also prepared a report.
After discussing with experts, probably, CM will take a call tonight."