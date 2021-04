Street dogs brutally attack 7-year-old in Aligarh

A group of street dogs ferociously attacked and injured a 7-year-old girl in Aligarh's Kela Nagar area, while she was going towards the market to buy matchsticks.

Though Reshma tried hard to get away from the clutches of canines but failed.

Later, few locals came to her rescue.

The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras.