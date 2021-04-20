Derek Chauvin Found Guilty of the Murder of George Floyd

The former Minneapolis police officer was charged with two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, a Black man.

After 10 hours of deliberations over the course of two days, the jury found Chauvin guilty of all three counts against him.

Video captured of Chauvin with his knee on the back of Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes went viral.

And sparked months of both violent and peaceful protest all over the world, despite a global pandemic that has killed millions.

Major cities all over the U.S. braced for a possible "not guilty" verdict, placing law enforcement agencies and the National Guard on high alert.

In Minneapolis, thousands of National Guard troops were deployed in anticipation of more protests.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd