1 Killed, 2 Hurt In Shooting At Stop & Shop In West Hempstead

A shooting at a Long Island supermarket left an employee dead and two others hurt Tuesday.
Police now have the suspected gunman in custody; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
Authorities held a press conference to announce a suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting at Stop & Shop in West..
One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a Stop & Shop on Long Island. CBSN New York's Kiran Dhillon has..