Ex-police officer found guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd case

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the black man’s neck.Chauvin, 45, could now be sent to prison for decades.The jury of six white people and six black or multi-racial ones came back with its verdict after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days.Chauvin was found guilty on all charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.