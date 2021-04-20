'We're All So Relieved': President Biden, VP Harris Speak On Chauvin Verdict
'We're All So Relieved': President Biden, VP Harris Speak On Chauvin Verdict

Chauvin was convicted of two counts of murder and one of manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a case that sparked a national reckoning on race and policing (13:30).

WCCO 4 News - April 20, 2021