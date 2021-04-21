Derek Chauvin Trial: San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin Reacts To Guilty Verdicts
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin spoke to KPIX 5's Elizabeth Cook following the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd.

(4/20/21)