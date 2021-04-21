European Super League to consider next steps after English clubs withdraw

The European Super League will consider “the most appropriate steps to reshape the project” after the so-called Big Six English football clubs withdrew from the controversial new competition following widespread outrage and the Prime Minister’s threats of legislative action.Manchester City were the first to confirm their departure from the proposed competition before Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham announced their withdrawals late on Tuesday, with Chelsea announcing their exit in the early hours of Wednesday.Those behind the Super League said it had proposed the new league “because the existing system does not work”.