Joint Flying Squad carries out verification drive at COVID medicine depots in Cuttack

In order to prevent black marketing of COVID vaccines, a Joint Flying Squad carried out verification drive at several medicine depots in Cuttack.

Team comprising Drug Inspectors, officials of Crime Branch, Special Task Force and local police conducted the drive.

Team verified the records and stocks of entry and supply to different Hospitals and Institutions.

They further directed the medical depots to submit daily up-dates on the distribution of COVID drugs.