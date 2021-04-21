COVID: Police on vigil to enforce night curfew in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

As COVID cases are on uphill across country, several states have announced night curfew and partial lockdown.
Police officials were on strict vigil in Kochi amid 2-week night curfew in the state.
The decision was taken by a core committee of COVID-19 management headed, by the Kerala Chief Secretary, on April 19.
Restaurants have been directed to restrict in-house dining to the barest minimum and focus on home deliveries and take-aways, which shall not be permitted beyond 9 pm.
Tamil Nadu government has also implemented a partial lockdown between 10 pm and 4 am and full lockdown on Sundays.
Shopping malls, eateries, vegetable and fruit shops, and other commercial establishments can allow only 50 per cent customers only till 9 pm.