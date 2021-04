Downtown Sacramento business prepare for potential demonstrations following Derek Chauvin verdict

OUTSIDE THE GOLDEN ONE CENTER,I'M ERIC ROCKER FOX 40 NEWSALL RIGHT ERIC WILL BE BACKWITH YOU AND THE NEXT HOUR.THANK YOU.

HERE IN SACRAMENTO,BUSINESS OWNERS ARE ON EDGEPREPARING FOR POTENTIALDEMONSTRATIONS AS WELL FOX40'S BRIDGETTE BJORLO JOININGUS LIVE IN SACRAMENTO,BRIDGET.IT REALLY DIDN'T MATTERWHAT THE VERDICT WAS GOING TOBE HERE THEY WERE GOING TO BEPREPARED EITHER WAY.YEAH THE BUSINESS COMMUNITYERIC IS STANDING READY FOR THEWORST THAT IS WHAT I'M BEINGTOLD HERE BOARDED UP WINDOWSHAVE BECOME A FAMILIAR SIGHTIN CITIES ALL ACROSS THECOUNTRY INCLUDING HERE INSACRAMENTO, THESE WOODENPANELS WENT UP WITH IN THELAST HOUR AS A CITIZEN HOTELABOUT 15 OF THESE WERE DRILLEDSCREWS THERE.BUT ABOUT AN HOUR OF THEMAND IT TOOK ABOUT AN HOUR FORTHEM TO DO ALL THIS WE SPOTTEDCREWS AS THEY WERE DOING THEWORK.

AND I ASKED THEM WHYTHEY WERE DOING THIS ANOTHERTIME ESPECIALLY WHEN THERE WASA GUILTY VERDICT RETURNED FORDEREK CHAUVIN AND THE HEAD OFSECURITY TELLS ME HE IS JUSTWANTS EVERYTHING TO STAY CALM,BUT HE WANTS TO TAKE APROACTIVE APPROACH ON THIS NOTA REACTIVE HE REFERRED THEBUSINESSES DOWN THE STREETSTHAT WERE VANDALIZED LAST YEARDEMONSTRATIONS.

HE DOESN'TWANT THIS ESTABLISHMENT TOSUFFER ANY DAMAGE IS SO THISIS WHY HE IS STANDING READYAND BRACING FOR POTENTIALDAMAGE TAKE A LISTEN.REPORTER JUST FOR RUSSIANEVERY MEASURE TO MAKE SURETHAT YOU KNOW IF ANY DOES ANDHE DOES HAPPENS FAR THEPROTESTS.

WE'RE READY FOR YOUKNOW, PROTESTING AND HE BREAKSYOU KNOW WHEN THOSE WHO WOULDNOT COST A LOT OF MONEY SOWE'RE JUST TRYING TO MAKE SURETHAT WE PRESERVE OUR OURBUILDING.

THE TICKER EMPLOYEESHOTEL GUESTS.AND HE SAYS JUST REPAIRINGBROKEN WINDOWS COULD COST OFBUSINESS THOUSANDS OF DOLLARSAFFORD RIGHT NOW FOLLOWING AYEAR STRUGGLING THROUGH THEPANDEMIC REPORTING LIVE INSACRAMENTO.

BRIDGETTE BJORLOFOX 40 NEWS.BRIDGET THANK YOU AND WE