Global Edition
Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Baltimore sugar plant catches fire

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:50s 0 shares 1 views
Baltimore sugar plant catches fire
Baltimore sugar plant catches fire

A fire broke out at the Domino Sugar plant in Baltimore, Maryland on Tuesday, April 20.

According to Baltimore City Fire Department, no injuries have been reported as of writing.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Dan Whalen and @SoBoKevin/http://SouthBMore.com.

