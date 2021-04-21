Baltimore sugar plant catches fire

According to Baltimore City Fire Department, no injuries have been reported as of writing.

A fire broke out at the Domino Sugar plant in Baltimore, Maryland on Tuesday, April 20.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Dan Whalen and @SoBoKevin/http://SouthBMore.com.