Ted Lasso Season 2

Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer HD Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Golden Globe winner Jason Sudeikis is Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team -- despite having no experience.

But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits.

Starring Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, Sarah Niles release date July 23, 2021 (on Apple TV Plus)