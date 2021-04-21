The Resident S04E11 After the Storm

The Resident 4x11 "After the Storm" Season 4 Episode 11 Promo Trailer HD - When a tornado touches down in Atlanta with Chastain directly in its path, the entire staff goes into crisis mode.

Conrad and Nic work on an injured EMT and Devon and Leela (guest star Anuja Joshi) become trapped with a man who has severe head trauma, causing them to operate with limited medical supplies.

Meanwhile, Bell pulls The Raptor and Dr. Wong (guest star Conrad Ricamora) onto a case involving a young cancer patient in need of a very risky surgery and Cain gets assigned a new resident in the all-new “After the Storm” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, April 27th on FOX.