UPHEAVAL THE JOURNEY OF MENACHEM BEGIN Documentary Movie

UPHEAVAL THE JOURNEY OF MENACHEM BEGIN Documentary Movie Trailer HD Trailer - Plot synopsis: Imprisoned by the Soviets.

Orphaned by the Holocaust.

Elected Prime Minister.

Crowned peacemaker by the Nobel Prize Committee.

Disgraced by the Lebanon War.

Menachem Begin was a pillar of the State of Israel and a tireless fighter for the Jewish people.

His incredible life and essence play out in this captivating documentary film from producer, writer and director Jonathan Gruber.

Live World Wide Premiere on June 7, 2021, at 8 PM Eastern and Watch Now @ Home Cinema Release starting June 9, 2021.