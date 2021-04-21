Death Ranch Movie (2021)

Death Ranch Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: 1970s USA.

Three African American siblings, Brandon, Angela and Clarence, on the run from the police, take refuge at an abandoned Tennessee ranch..

But as night falls, Brandon discovers their hideout is on the hunting grounds of a cannibalistic Ku Klux Klan cult, and it's not long before the siblings themselves are attacked and captured by the demented cult.

Now, it's up to Brandon to take down the bloodthirsty Klan, and save his brother and sister so they can have their bloody vengeance and escape alive.