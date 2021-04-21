Ram Navami 2021: 'Aarti' performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple
'Ram Navami' is being celebrated across the country on April 21.

'Aarti' was performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple by priests on the occasion and no devotee was allowed inside the temple due to COVID-19.