How Tulsa kept the peace following the Betty Shelby trial

GUARDIANS AND THE CITIZENS THEYPROTECT.TODAY'S VERDICT ALSO BRINGS UPMEMORIES OF NEARLY FOUR YEARSAGO...WHEN FORMER TULSA POLICEOFFICER BETTY SHELBY WAS FOUNDNOT GUILTY OF MANSLAUGHTER AFTERSHOOTING AND KILLING TERENCECRUTCHER.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S KATIEKELEHER SPOKE WITH CURRENT ANDFORMER LEADERS ABOUT THATTIME...AND HOW TULSA WAS ABLE TO KEEPTHE PEACE.RELIEF.THAT'S WHAT REVEREND ANTHONYSCOTT OF FIRST BAPTIST CHRUCHNORTH TULSA SAYS HE FELTFOLLOWING THE GUILTY VERDICT INTHE DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL ONTUESDAY.IT ALSO REMINDED HIM OF FOURYEARS AGO - WHEN TULSA WAS GOINGTHROUGH A SIMILAR CASE.WITH FORMER T-P-D OFFICER BETTYSHELBY ON TRIAL IN THE SHOOTINGOF TERENCE CRUTCHER - AND WASFOUND NOT GUILTY.00:17:10;29-00:17:20;39REV.

ANTHONY SCOTT // SENIORPASTOR, FIRST BAPTIST CHURCHNORTH TULSA"The memories they bring back,unfortunately, are tension andanxiety that really leads up toa trial and a verdict.

And thenthe tension and anxiety thatexists in the aftermath."AT THE TIME OF THE SHOOTING IN20-16 - THEN TULSA MAYOR DEWEYBARTLETT MADE IT A POINT TO WORKWITH COMMUNITY LEADERS TO KEEPTHE PEACE.HE BROUGHT PASTORS OF VARIOUSCHURCHES TOGETHER TO DISCUSSWHAT WOULD HAPPEN NEXT.00:05:09;23-00:05:19;19DEWEY BARTLETT // FORMER MAYOR,CITY OF TULSA"We talked about it and we alljoined together and decided wewere going to do whatever wecould to avoid confrontation, toavoid rioting."BARTLETT SAYS THOSERELATIONSHIPS ARE WHAT HELPEDDURING THAT VOLATILE TIME.AND THEY WEREN'T SOMETHING HESTARTED THEN.BUT MANY YEARS BEFORE WHEN HEWAS FIRST ELECTED MAYOR - GOINGTO A DIFFERENT CHURCH EVERYWEEKEND TO GET TO KNOW HISCOMMUNITY.00:13:26;34-00:13:37;33DEWEY BARTLETT // FORMER MAYOR,CITY OF TULSA"You have to go out and make thecommitment to get to know thecommunity.

Not just the onesyou're friends with, but theones that you're serving.They're the ones that need tohave the relationship and get toknow you."PASTOR SCOTT AGREES - SAYINGFAITH AND CITY LEADERS WORKINGTOGETHER BENEFITS EVERYONE.AND WILL HELP IN THE FUTURE.00:22:04;07-00:22:17;04REV.

ANTHONY SCOTT // SENIORPASTOR, FIRST BAPTIST CHURCHNORTH TULSA"I believe we can really serveas examples to the widercommunity of how we can stillget along, we can still workwith one another, even when wesee the same issue from twodifferent perspectives."PASTOR SCOTT HOPES TULSA WILLBECOME AN EXAMPLE AGAIN WHENCOMMEMORATING THE 19-21 TULSARACE MASSACRE NEXT MONTH.AND SAYS IT ALSO SHOWS HOW FARTULSA HAS COME.00:19:29;58-00:19:47;27REV.

ANTHONY SCOTT // SENIORPASTOR, FIRST BAPTIST CHURCHNORTH TULSA"You've seen segments of ourcity from both politicalparties, all segments of town,all races, really comingtogether to commemorate a verytragic event that all quadrantsof the city at one point didn'teven want to acknowledge or talkabout."PASTOR SCOTT ALSO HOPES THATTHIS MOMENT WILL MOVE FORWARD -AND HELP IN ANY FUTURESITUATIONS OR EVENTS THAT MAY