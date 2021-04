South Florida leaders, lawmakers chime in on Derek Chauvin verdict

WPTV is getting community reaction throughout South Florida and the Treasure Coast about the verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial.

GEORGE FLOYD CASE PROGRESSED.AMONG THOSE CLOSELY FOLLOWINGTHE CASE - A FORT PIERCE RADIOSHOW HOST- WHO ALSO HELPEDPLAN SOME OF THE RALLIES INTHE AFTERMATH OF GEORGEFLOYD'S DEATH.

AND TODAY- OURMEGHAN MCROBERTS WATCHED THEVERDICT COME DOWN WITH HIM..AND HIS LISTENERS.<“IN THE STUDIOS WITH ME,MISS MEGHAN FROM WPTV&“ FORTPIERCEWELCOMING US IN HIS STUDIO- TOGET HIS TAKE- ON THE DEREKCHAUVIN TRIAL&“WATCHING THISUNFOLD IT WAS LIKE, MEGHAN,WATCHING GEORGE FLOYD BE PUTBACK ON TRIAL AGAIN” WAITINGMORE THAN THREE WEEKSVERDICT.“AS WE AWAIT THISVERDICT ONE OF THE MOSTPRECEDENTED AND HISTORICVERDICTS OF OUR TIME” WELISTEN TO EACH CHARGE&SECONDDEGREE MURDER“FIND THEDEFENDANT GUILTY.

MMMM&.MMMMM” THIRD DEGREE MURDER“GUILTY&..

WOW” AND SECONDDEGREE MANSLAUGHTER&GUILTY.“HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THAT ISTHAT WHAT YOU EXPECTED?

NO&IWITH YOU, I THOUGHT THIS ONECOULD GET AWAY FROM US BECAUSEAS YOU AND I TALKED AS WE DOALL THE TIME ABOUT THESETHINGS& I FELT THAT GEORGE WASON TRIAL”“HIS DRUG HABITS,HIS ABUSE” JOE KNOWS A LOT OFPEOPLE IN FORT PIERCE- ANDEVEN HELPED PLAN PEACEFULPROTESTS FOLLOWING GEORGEFLOYDWERE THINKING THAT IF IT DIDGO THE OTHER WAY, THAT THEYWANTED TO STAGE PROTESTS,PEACEFUL PROTESTS SO THATPEOPLE COULD ACT THEIR ANGEROUT” AFTER THE GUILTYVERDICT-“THE JURORS STOODTALL, GOT IT RIGHT” HE SAYS-HIS FIRST THOUGHT- WAS HISSON.“YOUR SON IS HOW OLD?HEFIRST BROKE OUT, HEWHO BROUGHT THE VIDEO TO ME”“I HAD TO HAVE A TALK ON HOWTO BE ARRESTED WITH MY 20 YEAROLD SON”“SO HOW DO YOU THINKYOUR SON FEELS TONIGHT WHEN HEPUTS HIS HEAD ON HIS PILLOW&.I THINK HELITTLE MORE SECURE.

I DO.

IFEEL SAFER KNOWING I HAVE AVOICE”: SO TODAY- HERELIEVED“WE FEEL LIKESOMEBODY IS FINALLYLISTENING” BUT NOT LETTING UP-ON EFFORTS TO CONTINUE TAKINGTO THE AIRWAVES TO TALK ABOUTRACE- POLICE-“BECAUSE WE HAVEA LOT OF GOOD POLICEMEN” ANDUSE HIS VOICE TO CONTINUE TOMOMENTUM TO BUILD BETTERRELATIONSHIPS&“THANKS SO MUCHMEGHAN FOR STOPPING BY” MM NC5