Covid Memorial Wall should become permanent if the public wants – Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said bereaved relatives should be allowed to decide whether the National Covid Memorial Wall in central London should be made permanent.Justin Welby spoke with people adding tributes to the wall, which features roughly 150,000 pink and red hearts representing those who have died with coronavirus, along with Rabbi Daniel Epstein and Imam Kazeem Fatai in a show of support and solidarity.After speaking with bereaved relatives and saying prayers with them beside the wall, the Archbishop said: "It's like a huge wave that's about to break over you of sorrow, it’s the most extraordinary sight, it's quite overwhelming."