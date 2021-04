Emmett Till's Cousin Reacts To Conviction Of Derek Chauvin And Today's State Of Racial Justice

George Floyd's brother said Tuesday that Emmett Till -- the Chicago teen who was beaten and lynched in Mississippi in 1955 -- was the "first George Floyd." But Till's family never got justice.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry talked with Till's cousin, the Rev.

Wheeler Parker, about what the verdict Tuesday means to him.