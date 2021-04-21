Criminal with Rs 1 lakh bounty arrested in police encounter in UP's Hathras

A criminal, with Rs 1 lakh reward on his head, arrested in encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras earlier today.

Criminal Gaurav Sharma is being hospitalised after being injured.

He was absconding since March 2021 after shooting dead a man, who had filed a molestation case against him in 2018, in Sasni.

Gaurav Sharma's accomplice also arrested by the police.

Hathras SP Vineet Jaiswal said, "Criminal, Gaurav Sharma was injured after being shot.

He has been hospitalised.

His friends and he had shot dead a man, named Amrish Sharma in March; 4 were arrested in the matter.

His friend was also wanted in a murder case in Morena, MP.

I will give a reward of Rs 25,000 to the team that arrested them."