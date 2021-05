Sacramento Man Accused Of Hate-Crime Shooting Near Redding

A Sacramento man is under arrest and facing hate crime charges after allegedly shooting two people at a boat ramp.

Silas Hesselberg was arrested Sunday.

Investigators say the victims were minding their own business at the Salt Creek Boat Ramp north of Redding when, for no reason, Hesselberg allegedly hurled a racial slur at one of them, pulled out a gun, and shot them both.

One victim has been released from the hospital and the other is in critical condition.