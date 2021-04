EDC Las Vegas 2021 officially moved to October

EDC Las Vegas 2021 has been moved to October according to social media posts made by Pasquale Rotella, the founder and CEO of Insomniac, who produces the event.

ADMINISTRATION IS CONSIDERINGWHETHER TO BAN MENTHOLCIGARETTES.NEW TONIGHT!THE HIGHLYANTICIPATED..... E-D-C HAS BEENMOVED.... TO OCTOBER.THE ORGANIZER SHARING THENEWS.... ON "SOCIAL MEDIA"....TONIGHT.YOU’LL REMEMBER...FESTIVAL ORGANIZER’SPLANS.... WERE REJECTED.... BYCLARK COUNTY OFFICIALS.DESPITE THAT....TICKET HOLDERS WERE STILLTOLD..... IT WAS A "GO".... FORMAY.THOSE WHO HAVE TICKETS...CAN GO THE FESTIVAL.... INOCTOBER...OR GET.... A REFUND.THE NE