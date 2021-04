Bye Bye Morons Movie (2021)

Bye Bye Morons Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: When 43-year-old hairdresser Suze Trappet finds out that she’s seriously ill, she decides to go looking for a child she was forced to abandon when she was only 15.

On her bureaucratic quest, she crosses paths with JB, a 50-year-old man in the middle of a burnout, and Mr. Blin, a blind archivist prone to overenthusiasm.

The three of them set off on a search that is as spectacular as it is improbable.