Dad Trips Over High Chair And Falls With Toddler in His Arms

This dad went to his sons' room to get them ready for dinner.

When the toddler saw his father getting his baby brother in his high chair, he hid.

He ran on the bed while his dad chased him and lifted him in his arms. However, when the man was walking backward with the toddler in his arm, he tripped over his high chair and fell with him.

Since nobody was hurt, he got up and put his son in his chair.