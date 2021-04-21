Concrete mixer truck flips over and crashes into car on Chinese road

An out-of-control concrete mixer truck flipped over and crashes into a car on a road after turning a corner in southern China.

The CCTV video, filmed in the city of Ganzhou in Jiangxi Province on April 12, shows the truck suddenly losing control and flipping over on its side after turning a corner.

A car on the opposite lane was then pushed away by the truck sliding to it.

Firefighters rescued the truck driver who was trapped in the vehicle.

Fortunately, the car driver was not injured and the truck driver did not suffer serious injuries.

The case is under further investigation.

The video was provided by local media with permission.