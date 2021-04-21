'Go, go, go!' US serviceman screams as he spots wasp while trying to open door

A security camera caught this serviceman's reaction to seeing a wasp while trying to open his front door.

Recorded on Gabrielle Kelley's security camera in Fort Campbell, US, the footage shows her husband returning from work.

As soon as he notices a wasp, he loses it and begins screaming, "go, go, go!" as he tries to open the door and rush inside.

Gabrielle told us: "He HATES them wasps.

Many people who saw this video told me that the fact my hubby is in the army made this video 10 times funnier for them." This video was captured on March 30.