This sheep loves to join games of fetch with her canine best friends in Braidwood, Australia.
Natalie Gilbert's pet sheep, Ralphred, is seen joining in with a game of fetch with his three dog best friends.
Gilbert said when asked if Ralphred ever brought the ball back to her: "He used to try all the time but unfortunately, his mouth isn't made for it.
He was the best lamb we ever had." She added: "My dogs Finn, Pepper and Luna loved to play fetch with Ralphred and all four of them became very good friends." This footage was filmed in March 2020.