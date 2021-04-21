This sheep loves to join games of fetch with her canine best friends in Braidwood, Australia.

Natalie Gilbert's pet sheep, Ralphred, is seen joining in with a game of fetch with his three dog best friends.

Gilbert said when asked if Ralphred ever brought the ball back to her: "He used to try all the time but unfortunately, his mouth isn't made for it.

He was the best lamb we ever had." She added: "My dogs Finn, Pepper and Luna loved to play fetch with Ralphred and all four of them became very good friends." This footage was filmed in March 2020.