UK woman shares kitchen hack that will fix dodgy non-stick pans

Sophie Damerum demonstrates how she used salt to make sure food stopped sticking to her pans.

This woman in Somerset, UK, shared a kitchen hack that will fix dodgy non-stick pans.

The filmer uses dish soap to clean the pan before spreading salt across the base and heating it up.

Once the salt has been removed from the pan, she proceeds to fry an egg and shows the food isn't sticking to the utensil.

Damerum said: This method is known as 'seasoning the pan'.

It’s a very old trick that is taught in catering schools and used by professionals in kitchens.

I wanted to share it with my followers." She added: "Depending on how often you use the pan, this trick might keep it non-stick for ages." This footage was filmed on April 12.