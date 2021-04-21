When things shouldn't be politicised, Gandhi family is doing politics: Sambit Patra

BJP leader Sambit Patra on April 21 said that Gandhi family is doing politics when things shouldn't be politicised amid pandemic.

"When things shouldn't be politicised, Congress, especially Gandhi family is doing politics.

Priyanka Gandhi gave interview and Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Nation is watching how they're criticising and it'll give them reply.

Arrogance of Gandhi family is being reflected.

Congress party is trying to sell its failed product yet again and seeing the pandemic as an opportunity for the same," said Sambit Patra.