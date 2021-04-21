Police officers in Windsor, UK, were spotted helping a family of ducks cross a bridge safely.
UK police officers help ducklings cross bridge safely in Windsor
Footage from April 11 shows an officer walking in front of his vehicle ushering the ducklings across the bridge.
Ella Matthews, the filmer, said: "I was out for a walk and it was the day Prince Harry was due back in the UK for Prince Phillip's funeral.
"I saw police over a bridge and I thought they were escorting Prince Harry but when I went over the bridge, I saw that they were just escorting some ducks home safely!"