UK police officers help ducklings cross bridge safely in Windsor

Police officers in Windsor, UK, were spotted helping a family of ducks cross a bridge safely.

Footage from April 11 shows an officer walking in front of his vehicle ushering the ducklings across the bridge.

Ella Matthews, the filmer, said: "I was out for a walk and it was the day Prince Harry was due back in the UK for Prince Phillip's funeral.

"I saw police over a bridge and I thought they were escorting Prince Harry but when I went over the bridge, I saw that they were just escorting some ducks home safely!"