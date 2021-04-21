Trailer of BASIC INSTINCT with Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas

Trailer of BASIC INSTINCT (1992) with Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas - Plot synopsis: Michael Douglas stars as San Francisco detective Nick Curran, a troubled cop with a history of trigger-happy shootings.

The death of a former rock star sends him into the orbit of the victim’s lover, novelist Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone), who immediately becomes prime suspect in the murder.

But Nick’s lust for danger draws him further and further into Catherine’s orbit as he becomes dangerously obsessed with her.

Can he prove her innocence and free her of suspicion?

Or is she involved in the murder after all?