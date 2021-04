Derek Chauvin could face decades in prison

DOUG: THE EYEOPENER’S JENNIFEREAGAN IS TRACKING ALL THEOVERNIGHT DEVELOPMENTS FROM THENEWSROOM.JEN, WHERE DO THINGS STAND RIGHTNOW?JENNIFER: AT THIS HOUR, THATFORMER OFFICER IS BEHIND BARS.HIS BAIL REVOKED, AS HE STANDSGUILTY ON ALL COUNTS.A JURY TOOK JUST TEN HOURS TOREACH THAT VERDICT, CONVICTINGDEREK CHAUVIN ON SECOND-DEGREEMURDER, THIRD-DEGREE MURDER ANDSECOND-DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER.HE’S EXPECTED TO BE SENTENCED INEIGHT WEEKS.AND WHILE SENTENCING GUIDELINESDIFFER FOR EACH CHARGE, HE COULDFACE DECADES IN PRISON.GEORGE FLOYD’S FAMILY, OVERCOMEWITH EMOTION AS THEY WATCHEDTHAT VERDICT BEING READ FROMHOUSTON.IT COMES NEARLY A YEAR AFTVIDEO SHOWED THEN-OFFICERCHAUVIN KNEELING ON FLOYD’S NECKFOR MORE THAN 9 MINUTES, FLOYDSAYING I CAN’T BREATHE MORE THAN20 TIMES.FLOYD’S FAMILY EXPRESSED RELIEFAT THE GUILTY VERDICTS, BUT ALSOMADE IT CLEAR, THE FIGHT FORRACIAL JUSTICE IN THIS COUNTRYIS FAR FROM OVER