Watch: Delhi Police facilitates movement of oxygen tanker from Singhu Border

Alipur Police Station, Outer North District police facilitated the movement of oxygen tanker from Singhu Border, which was stuck at Kundli Border today.

The tanker was scheduled to arrive at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini.

All the necessary arrangements are being made by administration and government to provide oxygen to hospitals.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on April 20, informed that in many hospitals in Delhi, medical oxygen is available for 8-10 next hours only.