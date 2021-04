Watch: Lord Ram, Krishna, Hanuman distribute mask in Bengaluru

The country is celebrating Ram Navami today.

Three hotel workers in Bengaluru dressed up as Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman on the occasion.

Abhishek, Naveen and Basha distributed masks among people to spread COVID awareness.

COVID has tightened its grip across the country and over 2.95 lakh new cases were reported today.