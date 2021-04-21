The Apache war against copper mining: 'this is an act of desecration'

Chí’chil Biłdagoteel - otherwise known as Oak Flat, Arizona – is regarded as sacred ancestral land by the Apache people.

With the territory at risk of being sold for copper mining to a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, resident Wendsler Nosie has set up a protest movement from his tipi, alongside his daughter and granddaughter.

With no support from the courts, Wendsler and the community are anxiously hoping the Biden administration will pause the land transfer.

With religious freedom and environmental protection at risk, they await the call with further news