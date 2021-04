Ram Navami: Odisha artist claims to create world's smallest idol of Lord Ram

The country is celebrating Ram Navami today.

Ganjam artist created miniature statue of Lord Ram.

Artist Satyanarayan Moharana also claimed it to be world's smallest statue of Lord Ram.

He said, "This year on Ram Navami, I've created world's smallest wooden figurine of Lord Ram with 4.1 cm height".

He also urged people to not go to temples as COVID cases are surging.

"Worship Lord Ram while staying home", said Moharana.