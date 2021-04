'Accountability, not yet justice': how the US reacted to the Chauvin verdict

Across many US cities, there were scenes of jubilation after Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd.

Crowds gathered outside the court room in Minneapolis as well as at the scene of George Floyd's death.

Loud cheering erupted from Floyd’s family members watching in an adjacent courthouse room.

But the elation was tinged with wariness and concern that while justice was done for one Black person, it would not be enough by itself