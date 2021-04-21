No problem if O2 saturation is above 94%, call doctor if falls: Narayana Health Chairman

Delhi AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, Chairman of Narayana Health, Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman, Medanta on April 21 addressed issues related to COVID-19 in the country.

The Chairman of Narayana Health, Dr Shetty said, "Do not panic, COVID-19 is common now.

It is problems that can be solved provided you get the medical help at an early stage and follow doctor's instructions.

There is a possibility that you may be asymptomatic, then, doctors will tell you to stay at home, isolate yourself, wear a mask and check your oxygen saturation every 6 hours." "If your O2 saturation is above 94% then there is no problem.

But if it is falling after exercise, then, you need to call a doctor.

It's important you get the right treatment at the right time," he added.