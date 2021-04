PM needs to be ‘active and engaged’ in Northern Ireland

SDLP MP Colum Eastwood says the UK needs an "active and engaged and interested" prime minister in dealing with the Northern Ireland peace process.

Mr Eastwood condemned the actions of “dissident republicans” after a bomb was planted at a police officer’s car in County Derry/Londonderry.

Report by Jonesia.

