New York is Waking From a Nap! Public Transit Use at Highest Rate in Over a Year
New York is Waking From a Nap! Public Transit Use at Highest Rate in Over a Year

Is this the new normal?

It's hard to tell, but New Yorkers using public transit at their highest rate in over a year can surely be taken as a sign we are heading that way.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.